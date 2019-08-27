Nevada Lions

The Nevada Lions met at Windsor Manor on Aug 14, with President Paul Malsom calling the meeting to order with the pledge of allegiance and the singing of “America,” with Carlene Hunter accompanying us on the piano. After the introduction of our guests and after dinner was served, President Paul filled in as Tail Twister. He did a good job of getting several quarters out of us and held the 50/50 drawing, after which he asked Charlene to introduce our program for the evening. She introduced Sara Merritt, who is the education manager for Reiman Gardens. Perhaps you might think, like I have, that Reiman Gardens was pretty flowers and shrubbery and trees but we soon found out that there are many activities going on there. She said there are eight games on the grounds now and these are built as life-sized games that you stand on to play, or in the case of the chess games, you move the large pieces around on the board that you are standing on. There are many fascinating things going on — one of them is a scavenger hunt that leads you to such places as the Florida Everglades to the Sonoran desert to the Smoky Mountains. Sound intriguing, I invite you to try it out as I have only barely scratched the surface of what Sara told us they have to offer. We thanked Sara for her very interesting program.

The meeting was then adjourned and the monthly board meeting was called to order. There mostly was routine business, with a few extra items, such as when the peaches would come in and as of now, it will be around the end of August. All who have ordered will receive notice of when they will be distributed. Lion Bob Hunter informed us that after we have lunch at Windsor Manor on Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m., our program for the meeting will be at Paragon in west Nevada. Hope to see you all there.

Nevada Kiwanis

Aug. 13 was our annual picnic. Thanks to all those members who made it a success.

Mike Pash will have the invocation next week. The following week will be Mike Wagner. Greg and I will greet next week. The following week will be Jerome and Judy Strobehn.

No drawing until the 27th.

Fact of the Week – The largest university in the country is Central Florida, which is in Orlando.

The board has decided we will have Nevada Kiwanis Serving Kids and Community as the sign on the trailer.

Nevada Kiwanis meets weekly on Tuesday mornings at 6:30 a.m. at Gatherings. Like us on Facebook!

Nevada Golden K Kiwanis

The Nevada Golden Kiwanis met Aug. 20, at the Memorial Lutheran Church. President Bob Collins called the meeting to order and led the group in the pledge to our flag. Darrell Staley gave the invocation. Bev Packard played the piano for our group singing, as well as a prelude of songs prior to the opening of the meeting.

Bob Collins gave the program on Martha and Bob’s fly-in fishing trip to Ontario, which included many beautiful pictures. The Fly-In-Service is a business owned and operated by Martha’s niece and her husband. The flight was a 2 1/2 hour trip north to an isolated area, where they stayed in a modern cabin. Their group consisted of eight passengers and the pilot. Each person had to pack their own fishing gear, a sleeping bag and personal items. Bob noted that the fishing was good, the scenery was beautiful and the mosquitos were plentiful. He also said the trip was probably more suited for young people.

Marcia Jackson won the 50/50 drawing and the meeting concluded with the usual humorous story.

Nevada will be happy to know that our group will again be selling calendars published by “Our Iowa” magazine. They will be available soon and they make nice gifts for your family and friends. For a good social outing and excellent programs, come join us on Tuesdays, 9 a.m., at the Memorial Lutheran Church.