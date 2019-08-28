Rev. Rhuben Oscar Aga, age 87, of Apple Valley, Minn., former pastor of St. Petri Lutheran Church, Story City, Iowa, went peacefully Home to the Lord, surrounded by love, on Aug. 20, 2019. The Rev. Rhuben Oscar Aga, Jr., was born Jan. 18, 1932, in Redwood Falls, MN, the son of Rev. Rhuben Oscar Aga, Sr, and Irene Lillian Aga (nee Juell). He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Dr. John H. Aga, and two siblings who died as newborns, Lajla L. Aga and Peter A. Aga.

Rhuben grew up in Mankato, Minn., and Pasadena, Calif. He graduated from Sacramento State College, Sacramento, Calif., in 1953, and Luther Theological Seminary, St. Paul, Minn., and was ordained as an American Lutheran Church (ALC) Pastor in 1961. He served in the U.S. Navy, on active duty (1954-1957), as a Chaplain in the U.S. Naval Reserve, and retired as a Lieutenant Commander. He served as the Reserve Chaplain for the NROTC Unit at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. He married Margaret (Peggy) Jean Finn in 1957, and they were blessed with three children. They divorced in 1996, but remained good friends, until she passed in 2008.

The Reverend Aga was a man of great faith, who firmly believed in sharing the Gospel. He served as pastor at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Story City from 1965-1974. He shepherded nine congregations as a pastor, including churches in Chicago, Ill.; Butterfield, Minn.; St. James, Minn.; Detroit Lakes, Minn.; Sacramento, Calif.; and Fergus Falls, Minn. He retired in 1998.

Rhuben married Diane Sjobeck (nee Rollins) in 2009. He will be dearly missed by his wife Diane, of Apple Valley, Minn.; his three children, Beverly (Paul) Schmidt of Eagan, Minn.; David (Leslie) Aga of McLean, Va.; and Glenn (Tina) Aga of Laguna Niguel, Calif.; and seven grandchildren; Diane’s sons, Nicholas (Michelle) Sjobeck and Timothy (Tracy) Sjobeck; and three step-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, with visitation one hour prior at Easter Lutheran Church, 4200 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, Minn. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, also at the church. Interment with Military Honors will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn. Memorials are preferred to Easter Lutheran Church. “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” Arrangements are being handled by Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, Apple Valley, Minn.