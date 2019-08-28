The shopping center that contains Cy’s Locker Room, Aspen Dental and Verizon Wireless, was vandalized overnight Tuesday, with graffiti, some of which was offensive, sprayed in blue paint across the building’s rear wall.

Police received a call at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday about the vandalism to the building at 806 S. Duff Avenue.

Damage was estimated at more than $1,000, Ames police Cmdr. Jason Tuttle said.

Much of the graffiti contained profanity, and in one case a racial epithet.

Three males, all juveniles, were being interviewed Wednesday in connection to the incident, Tuttle said.

Ames police located the three juveniles at the Kum & Go convenience store, at 4510 Mortensen Road, at around 7 a.m., Wednesday. The three had been reported as having run away from a local youth shelter twice on Tuesday.

The officer that found the three juveniles spotted spray paint on them, and brought them in for questioning, Tuttle said.

The investigation is continuing.