Sons of Norway Reservations

Reservations for the September Sons of Norway Kong Sverre Lodge’s event should be made by Thursday, Sept. 5, by calling Shirley Frandson at 515-733-4482 or Ingrid Place at 515-292-7513. The event will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Community Center, 503 Elm Ave. in Story City. Laurann Gilbertson, Vesterheim Museum chief curator, from Decorah, will present the program “Rocks and Hard Places: Emigration through the Lens of Knud Knudsen.” Why do people leave their homes in search of a better life? Join us as we look for answers to that question in this exciting presentation that explores emigration through first person accounts, family histories, and the stunning black and white photography of Bergen, Norway’s Knud Knudsen (1832-1915) who is considered one of Norway’s most important photographers. He would often return to the Hardanger Fjord to capture scenes of everyday life on farms and on the fjord. Despite the idyllic landscape, Knudsen’s work vividly shows why the ever-present threat of rockslides and avalanches, lack of arable land, lack of economic opportunity, and savage beauty of life on the fjord led to some of the highest rates of emigration per capita in Norway. Social time is 6 p.m. with a catered dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $7 for members and $12 for guests. Sons of Norway events and dinners are open to all interested in learning more about Scandinavian heritage and culture, and guests are always welcome.

Ribbon cutting

HPC Salon will hold a ribbon cutting at its new location at 607 Broad St. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 4:30 p.m.

GNB Grill Out

GNB, 629 Broad St., is celebrating 85 years with a Customer Appreciation Grill Out on Friday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Roland Farmers’ Market

The Roland Farmers’ Market will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. behind Casey’s.

G.I. Jill’s

G.I. Jill’s, 207 N. Main St. in Roland, will hold a Crafts with Renae event on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Line Dancing Lessons with Emily will be Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., with open dancing from 8:30 to 11:30.

Customer Appreciation Picnic

Reliance State Bank is holding a Customer Appreciation Picnic on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a concert on Pennsylvania Avenue by Kenny Frette and the Country Classic Band. The Beef Producers will be grilling up beef and pork burgers. Face painting and balloon twisting will be sponsored by the band. There will be a windy money/prize booth. Inclement weather location is the Randall gym.

Stitch ‘n’ Knit

Stitch ‘n’ Knit meets at Bertha Bartlett Public Library at 10 a.m. every Friday. If you knit, crochet or stitch anything by hand, come enjoy an hour of fellowship with other crafters. Remember to bring a project to keep your hands busy.

Play cards

At 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at the Story City Community Center, people age 55 and over are invited to play bridge club and/or the card game “Hand and Foot.” No reservations or charge required, but a snack to share is appreciated.

Fellowship luncheon

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, a Fellowship luncheon will be at 11 a.m. at the Story City Community Center. The cost is $4 per person age 55 and over. The delicious meals are catered by Story City Market’s deli. A monthly menu and contact information can be picked up at the center. Bring your own table service or buy supplies for 25 cents. The event offers great food, fellowship and bingo. Reservations can be made by calling Ruby Olson at 515-733-9278.

Story Theater

“Fast and Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw” will be shown Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Aug. 30, 31, Sept. 1 at the Story Theater in Story City. Shows are evenings at 7 p.m. only, with special Saturday and Sunday matinees at 4:15 p.m. Admission is only $5 and it’s rated PG-13. For more information, call 515-733-4551 or 515-733-4319. In addition, you can look up what’s playing each weekend on the IMDb and Showtimes apps, www.moviefone.com/showtimes, or search for us on Foursquare under Story Theater Grand Opera House. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/storytheater and/or follow us on Twitter @StoryTheater83.