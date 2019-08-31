The Boone Community School Districts is building new tennis courts by Boone Middle School to help with the growing Boone tennis team.

According to Mark Ashby, Director of Buildings and Grounds, the project was bid over a month ago and they broke ground on the project last Monday, August 12th.

The project is taking place at the southwest corner of the middle school lot near the bus drop off and is scheduled to be completed by November.

“What prompted the school district to build tennis courts was because we have 75-80 kids [that play tennis],” said Ashby. “We used to use DMACC’s tennis courts, well they closed theirs, so because they closed theirs we didn’t have enough place to practice.”

According to the activities office at the high school, currently there are only 71 students signed up but the season doesn’t start until the spring.

The activities office also confirmed that with the loss of the DMACC courts they needed the additional courts or else the JV team wouldn’t have space to play.

“It is a very popular sport for us,” said Ashby. “They are very good at it too. They have some good coaches who do a very good job of teaching the kids how to play tennis.”

There will be four concrete courts with bleachers on either sides when the project is finished in November.

“They will have a fence all the way around them with a wind screen all the way around them,” said Ashby. “Then on each end their will be a section for bleachers and we have the bleachers already in house.”

According to Ashby, the school district got the bleachers from Solon when they were tearing down their old football stadium a couple years ago.

According to Director of Business Services for the School District Mitch Lewis, the project is estimated to cost over 570 thousand dollars. Lewis said the school is paying for the project from the school’s SAVE fund, which is around two million dollars.

The SAVE (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education) fund is a fund that originates from one percent hike in sales tax back in 2008 from the state of Iowa with that one percent going to the local schools.

The Boone School District uses that fund for projects such as the tennis courts, and to pay for their bonds. The school district is also in the process of renovating the High School Auditorium.