Angus entries competed for top honors at the 2019 Iowa State Fair Angus Show on Aug. 13 in Des Moines. Kyle Conley, Sulphur, Okla., evaluated the 164 entries, which included 126 females, 32 bulls and six cow-calf pairs.

Local winners include: Voss General 9004 won reserve senior bull calf champion. Voss Angus, Dexter, owns the winning bull.

Janssen Real McCoy 9019 won reserve junior bull calf champion. Janssen Angus, Earlham, owns the winning bull.

Janssen Angus, Earlham, won first place get-of-sire. S A V President 6847 sired the winning group.

Janssen Angus, Earlham, won junior get-of-sire. S A V President 6847 sired the winning group.

Janssen Angus, Earlham, won breeders’ best six head

Janssen Angus, Earlham, won produce-of-dam. Janssen Greystone Janet 5006 produced the winning group.