Throughout the month of September, the Keokuk Art Center will be featuring an exhibition entitled “Music Scene Hear” by photographer, Grace Bell.

The collection is the culmination of over four decades of Grace’s concert photos and intimate portraits of stars from the worlds of jazz, blues, rock and classical music.

“This show focuses on the closeup and personal space of the performer in action. I hope people can image the music, because what I aim for is the moment when sound and picture come together,” said Bell.

The display features an array of photos of current jazz legends, including Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny, and Wynton & Bradford Marsalis. Many of the images were taken at various jazz festivals and venues in southern California, with others from The Washington in Burlington, as well as several Iowa City locations.

The Grace Bell exhibit will be shown at the Round Room Gallery, located at 210 North 5th Street, within the Keokuk Art Center/Keokuk Public Library. An opening and reception for the artist is planned for Friday from 5 to 7:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.