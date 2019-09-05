The annual Garden Quilt Show returns on Sept. 6 and 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reiman Gardens and the Iowa Quilters Guild will be hosting the annual Garden Quilt Show. The three-day show will encourage the art of quilting through beautiful displays of garden-themed quilts, created by talented Midwesterners as part of a juried show with prizes awarded by central Iowa sponsors. Categories for the quilts include “Who Wants to Play,” “Garden Games,” “Fly that Flag – Patriotic Themed Quilts” and “40 and Fabulous Block Challenge.” Vendors demonstrating, displaying and selling fabric art will also be available. This is the 40th anniversary of the Iowa Quilters Guild. The quilters will be celebrating by displaying some of their past projects. Guests will be inspired by the quilts, as well as the living beauty through the Gardens, in the Hughes Conservatory and within the Christina Reiman Butterfly Wing.

No preregistration is required. Admission is free for members and Iowa State University students and is included with the price of admission for the general public, which is $9 for general admission, $8 for seniors ages 65 and up, $4.50 for youth ages 2-12, and free for youth under 2.

For more information about the Garden Quilt Show, email rgevents@iastate.edu, call 515-294-8981 or visit https://www.reimangardens.com/event/garden-quilt-show-13/.

Learn more about the Iowa Quilters Guild, http://www.iowaquiltersguild.com/.