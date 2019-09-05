Rolling Green Village, owned and operated by ABCM Corporation, is pleased to announce that they have received a Deficiency Free Health survey.

The State Health Survey is conducted to assess care facilities in Iowa on an annual basis. It determines if the facility is following federal guidelines and regulations in dietary, nursing, environment, quality assurance, resident care, resident care, chart reviews, closed records and employment records. A deficiency-free survey means there were no concerns found in these areas by inspectors.

“I am very proud of the dedicated staff members at Rolling Green Village. Receiving a Deficiency Free survey is quite an accomplishment and I’m pleased to know that our residents receive topnotch care from a committed and knowledgeable group of employees,” states Karah Appleget, administrator at Rolling Green Village. “Please join me in congratulating the entire staff at Rolling Green Village.”

For more information regarding Rolling Green Village, visit www.abcmcorp.com.