The 2019 Relay For Life of Dallas County will be held from 4-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Perry High School Track. The theme for the Relay is “Game On – Join the Fight! Playing Games But Not With Cancer.”

Relay is not limited to team members. Everyone is invited to come and join us for a silent auction, on-site games, sitting and visiting with friends, walking the track, a Luminaria celebration and more. Food is available for sale with proceeds to the American Cancer Society.

We would like all cancer survivors to be our guests at the Relay. We want to honor you at the Opening Ceremonies, at 4 p.m., which will be followed by the survivor lap and a dinner/reception. You are then welcome to stay, enjoy the Relay and participate in the activities. We will have a special caregiver lap recognizing them for the support that they have provided to their loved ones.

This year’s Honorary Survivor is Kay Finneseth.

Luminarias honor every life touched by cancer. You can dedicate them to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who is a survivor. When you attend a Relay event, you’ll see the luminarias decorated with names and sometimes messages to the people they’re dedicated to.

At 9 p.m., everyone shares an emotional moment when each luminaria is lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer. Lights are turned off and together, we take a moment of silence to remember the loved ones they’re dedicated to. Then everyone walks the track in silence as the names of all the luminaria are read out loud.

Luminaria bags are available for a $10. You may decorate your own bag or have our team members decorate them. Contact Kenia or any committee member, contact information below, to get your luminaria.

Relay teams have held several fundraisers this year and have five more fundraisers to come.November through Dec. 31: Coupons for UBreakIFix. They fix any electronic (diagnose problems for free). For each coupon turned in for a device repair, they will donate $10 to our Relay and give you $5 off your bill. Coupons are good at all 3 locations: 5010 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, 2310 SE Delaware Ave., Ankeny and 703 S Duff Ave., Ames. For coupons, contact Toshia or any committee member below.Sept. 9 – 14: Fareway Round-Up.Sept. 16-28: Help Flush out Cancer. You will see purple traveling toilets start to appear around town. If it lands in your yard the plumbing policies are: $10 to take it away, $20 to take it away and send it to a friend and $30 for insurance (All the above and insures that is does not come back to you during the current Relay season.) Contact any committee member for more information.Sept. 28: Kick Cancer Collection Connection. Collect your loose change and bring it to Relay. Coins will be laid out around the track. We would like to go all the way around the track to form a connection. At the end of the Relay, the coins will be picked up and donated to the Relay For LifeOct. 19 Create For Life. Bring your projects to work on during this 12-hour event, which includes 2 meals, snacks and beverages provided, vendors, massages, door prizes, companionship and fun.

Committee members:

Tracy & Gary - Iles gtmkiles@q.com

McKenna Iles - mckennailes@gmail.com

Pat & Ken - Elsberry kenelsb@netins.net

Toshia Garnes - tgarnes@mercydesmoines.org

Tammy Wallace - twallace@familycu.com

Kathy Miller - kathymillercma@gmail.com

Kenia Alarcon - Kenia_L_Alarcon@progressive.com

Mary Laborde - labordem1952@gmail.com

Sherry Jones - sjonesmc@gmail.com

Sherry James - Sherry.James@dallascountyiowa.gov

Catherine Stokes - stokes2432@hotmail.com

Connie Iles - conniles@icloud.com

Lori Wulf - loriwulf2@gmail.com