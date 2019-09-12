Forty-two-year-old Jarad Prescott waited 23 years to earn an Iowa State Bowling Association Title.

“I have had a couple of second-places during those years, but no wins,” said Prescott, a resident of Maxwell and a 1995 graduate of Nevada High School, who won the Scratch All Events title this year. Scratch All Events is the division for bowlers with averages of 210 and above.

Like he does every year, Prescott once again competed in the Iowa USBC Championship Tournament, bowling the very first weekend of the tournament, which goes on every weekend from February to mid-May.

In the nine games that he bowled in Muscatine as part of this year’s state bowling competition, Prescott posted an average of 250, giving him the Scratch All Events title, which is your 9-game combined score. The Scratch All Events title is one of three All Events titles given out each year, as there are three divisions. Nine-hundred-and-sixteen bowlers competed for this year’s Scratch title, and in all three divisions, over 4,600 bowlers competed, Prescott said.

When he takes part in state bowling competition, which he’s done since 1996, Prescott usually goes all out and competes in everything. “I bowl in singles, doubles and teams,” he said, noting that his doubles partner this year was Lowell Crouse, also of Maxwell, and they did well enough to finish in 11th place. For team bowling this year, he and Crouse were joined by Scott Hockaday, Justin Crouse and Craig Elliott.

Earning a state title will go down as one of, if not the biggest moment in Prescott’s bowling career, a sport in which he has shown great promise since his high school days. Prescott played a little football in high school, but had to give it up because of “bad knees.” From there, he focused all his sports energy on bowling.

Prescott was on the first Nevada High School bowling team to win a team championship at state. His teammates for that achievement were Greg Roupp, Chad Knop, Jeremy Heintz and Kevin Tillotson, and they bowled at Sports Bowl in Nevada.

In 1998, Prescott was the alternate for competing in the 1999 ABC Masters tournament. At that time, the state bowling association paid the Masters entry fee for the winner of the Scratch All Events. This opportunity is no longer open to state association bowlers. “I was second in line (in 1999) because the winner couldn’t go,” he said. While he wasn’t pleased with his performance at the Masters, Prescott did get to rub elbows with bowling greats. “I got to bowl with some of the people I’ve watched on TV. For me, it was all about the experience, and one I will never forget,” he said.

Prescott earned a degree from Iowa State University in civil engineering in 2002 and works for GSS in Urbandale as their director of compliance. He’s also a husband to Sarah (Heintz) Prescott (a graduate of Colo-NESCO High School) and they have two girls, Hannah, 7, and Laura, 5.

He currently bowls in a Thursday night league in Ames. “It’s the only night I get to see a lot of my friends; it’s a night to unwind.”

As he sits waiting for his first night of league to begin last week, he said he thinks he’s probably not quite as competitive as he used to be — tell that to the 915 bowlers he beat out at state! “I’m trying to just have fun some of the time now.” But then he admitted that what he likes most about bowling is probably the competitiveness of it. “I’m very competitive.”

Prescott has a shelf at home where he collects his bowling accomplishments, which include keepsakes from five 800 series and 11 perfect 300 games. He has a little glass-topped case that now displays his official Iowa USBC State Champion plate, along with a ring he had made. He’s going to add that case to his shelf.

“It can sit up there and collect dust like the rest of them,” he laughed.