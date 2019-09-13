ADM High School is celebrating homecoming this week. Festivities continued with the annual TigerFest on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Weather concerns prompted the parade to be canceled and other TigerFest activities to be moved indoors. Kids and families enjoyed inflatables, games, food and other activities inside before the coronation ceremony.

Paige Martin and Taylor Hughes were crowned the 2019 homecoming queen and king. The festivities then moved outside for the powder puff football game.

The homecoming week festivities continue on with football games Friday night beginning with the freshman game at 4:45 p.m. The varsity football team will take on Grinnell at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at ADM Stadium.

The week will wrap up with the ADM homecoming dance at 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 inside the ADM Middle School commons.