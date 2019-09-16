The Nebraska City City Council will adopt the fiscal year 2019/2020 budget during its meeting tonight (Sept. 16).

Council members will meet at 6 p.m. in the Bill Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave., to host a public hearing on the budget. Later in the meeting, they are expected to pass a resolution adopting the budget.

The council will host a public hearing and discuss the city's final property tax rate for FY 2019/2020. Council members are expected to adopt a resolution setting the property tax rate for the general fund and the bonded indebtedness fund.

The council will host a public hearing and consider a $400,000 request for Economic Development Revolving Loan Funds from Gregory Welding to purchase equipment that will be used to fabricate trash dumpsters.

Council members will discuss Mayhew Cabin's claim for damages due to storm water and flooding. They will discuss a public assistance program agreement from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency that will reimburse the city for infrastructure repairs following the March 2019 floods.

The agenda includes a proclamation by Mayor Bryan Bequette that Sept. 22 through 28 will be Women of Today Week in Nebraska City.