• DMACC recently released the names of students eligible for the summer semester president’s list. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Those recognized from your area include:

Collins: Rachel Bale, liberal arts

Elkhart: Johanna Helfinstine, nurse aide

Huxley: Elizabeth Devig, liberal arts; Sophia Kersey, liberal arts; Katherine Simmons, pre-nursing; Karina Vega, liberal arts

Maxwell: Abigail Kahler, realtime court reporting

Polk City: Lucas Bell-Steckel, liberal arts; Hailey Deitch, liberal arts; Alexandria Dvorak, liberal arts; Katherine Hirsch, liberal arts; Luke Jacobs, liberal arts

Sheldahl: Alyssa Sunken, liberal arts

Slater: Noah Beirman, ASEP-General Motors; Erica Thompson, accounting specialist

• DMACC recently released the names of students eligible for the summer semester dean’s list. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester

Those recognized from your area include:

Alleman: Naomie Lemeuble, respiratory therapy; Allison McClain, liberal arts

Cambridge: Broc Bohning, ASEP - General Motors

Collins: Ashton Petersen, liberal arts

Elkhart: Kane Olesen, liberal arts

Huxley: Ryan Roberts, horticulture; Samuel Foster, liberal arts

Maxwell: Tina Flanders-Biery, liberal arts; Rease Morris, Caterpillar technology

Polk City: Taylor Daniel, emergency medical technician; Douglas Gordon, criminal justice: homeland security; Holly Motsch, horticulture

Slater: Opheliah Gimer, early childhood education

• The following area students graduated from the summer semester from DMACC: Travis Chambers, business administration, Huxley; Elizabeth Devig, liberal arts, Huxley; Alexandria Dvorak, liberal arts, Polk City and Brittney Harryman, liberal arts, Slater

• Katherine Ross Hodge of Slater received two College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences bachelor’s degrees from South Dakota State University.

• Jonathan Konfrst, Slater, has been awarded the Elmer J. Steuck Memorial Scholarship by the Northwest Iowa Community College Foundation. This is a $1,000 scholarship. Konfrst is currently a Heavy Equipment student.