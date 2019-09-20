DE SOTO — Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event on Saturday, Sept. 21 in De Soto. The event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.

“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” said Pam Calkins, manager of the De Soto Tractor Supply store. “From our exclusive 4health® brand to Purina, Blue Buffalo and Pedigree, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged family members stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on Sept. 21 to let your pet find its treat of choice.”

This event is open to the public and will take place at 4001 Ash St. For more information, please contact the De Soto Tractor Supply at 515-834-2181.

The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, will allow pets to determine which products best suit their needs through the support of brand partners and local businesses.