The festivities for AppleJack weekend in Nebraska City, Sept. 20-22, are well underway.

The Extreme Bullriding Finals took place Friday night at Hidden Falls Cabins & RV Park with live music after the bull riding courtesy of Flippin' Whiskey. There will be more Extreme Bullriding on Saturday night with gates opening at 4 p.m. and the performances starting at 7 p.m. Flippin' Whiskey will again provide live music after the bull riding.



Carnival goers got their first taste of thrills on Friday night as well on the east end of Central Avenue.

Saturday began with a Pancake Feed at the Nebraska City Firehouse on Central Avenue and the annual Fun Run event with a course including Steinhart Park and Arbor Lodge State Park.

Saturday events are packed with action at the local orchards, plus the parade and more. The Firehouse Grill event will take place at lunch on Saturday with grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.