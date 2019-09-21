A number of citizens from across Dallas County received various awards at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Adel
Hannah Borst - 1st place, AMHR Amateur Showmanship - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Hannah Borst - 1st place, AMHR Amateur Showmanship - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Hannah Borst - 1st place, AMHR Amateur Western Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Hannah Borst - 1st place, AMHR Western Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Hannah Borst - 1st place, AMHR Western Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Hannah Borst - 3rd place, AMHR Amateur Western Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Hannah Borst - 5th place, AMHR Amateur Showmanship - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Dustin And Marcy Conover - 1st place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Foundation Simmental Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Dustin And Marcy Conover - 3rd place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Maintainer Class 2, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Dustin And Marcy Conover - 5th place, AOB Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Katherine Cornwell - 3rd place, Coffee Cake (Non-Yeast), Quick Breads competition
Brandon DeBord - 3rd place, Class D, Iowa State Men’s Championship division of the Horseshoe Contest
Brandon DeBord - 4th place, Class B, Open Singles and Iowa State Amateur divisions of the Horseshoe Pitching Tournament
Eric Dickson - 1st place, Swiss Chard, Vegetable Growers contest
Eric Dickson - 1st place, Tomatillo, Vegetable Growers contest
Eric Dickson - 2nd place, Eggplant - Black Beauty, Vegetable Growers contest
Eric Dickson - 3rd place, Cherry Bomb, Vegetables - Hot Peppers, Vegetable Growers contest
Jeremy, Aspen, or Amanda Dodson - 1st place, AMHR Youth Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Jeremy, Aspen, or Amanda Dodson - 2nd place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Jeremy, Aspen, or Amanda Dodson - 3rd place, AMHR Ladies Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Jeremy, Aspen, or Amanda Dodson - 4th place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Jeremy, Aspen, or Amanda Dodson - 5th place, AMHR Ladies Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Jeremy, Aspen, or Amanda Dodson - 6th place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Duckett Limousin VL Deliah 606D - Champion Division V Female, Limousin Cattle Champions
Duckett Limousin VL Deliah 606D (WITH CALF 01/27/2019), 1/14/2016, NPF2102321 - 1st place, Cow/Calf Pair, Limousin Cattle Champions
Duckett Limousin DL Grace 903G, 1/27/2019, NPF2156709 - 3rd place, Junior Heifer Calf — Jan. 1 - Feb. 28, 2019, Limousin Cattle Champions
Stephanie Gilchrist - 1st place, AMHR Amateur Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Stephanie Gilchrist - 1st place, AMHR Ladies Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Stephanie Gilchrist - 2nd place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Stephanie Gilchrist - 3rd place, AMHR Amateur Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Stephanie Gilchrist - 3rd place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Stephanie Gilchrist - 5th place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Stephanie Gilchrist - 5th place, AMHR Ladies Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Stephanie Gilchrist - 6th place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Lois & John Hallberg - 1st place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Lois & John Hallberg - 1st place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Lois & John Hallberg - 2nd place, AMHR Youth Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Lois & John Hallberg - 3rd place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Lois & John Hallberg - 6th place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Barbara, Mike, or Kim Herron - 3rd place, AMHR Open Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Barbara, Mike, or Kim Herron - 3rd place, AMHR Solid Color Stallion/Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Barbara, Mike, or Kim Herron - 4th place, AMHR Youth Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Barbara, Mike, or Kim Herron - 6th place, AMHR Solid Color Stallion/Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 1st place, AMHR Open Roadster - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 1st place, AMHR Amateur Roadster - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 1st place, AMHR Youth Halter Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 1st place, AMHR Youth Roadster - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 2nd place, AMHR Roadster Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Kim/Peyton Herron/Sturtz - 3rd place, AMHR Amateur Roadster - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 3rd place, AMHR Youth Halter Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 3rd place, AMHR Youth Roadster - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 4th place, AMHR Solid Color Stallion/Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 6th place, AMHR Roadster Stake - Over,Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Herron Stables - Blue, Open Lead Line — 6 & Under, English Society Horse Shows
Herron Stables - 2nd place, AMHR Youth Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Herron Stables - 2nd place, AMHR Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Herron Stables - 4th place, Country Pleasure Model, English Society Horse Shows
Herron Stables - 5th place, Country Pleasure English — 18 & Over, English Society Horse Shows
Herron Stables - 6th place, Open Western Walk-Trot — 17 & Under, English Society Horse Shows
Lori Geadelmann - 2nd place, Honey Creations - Honey Granola, Foods Made with Honey division
Kaitie Jimmerson - 1st place, Commerical Ewe 3/5/2019, Jackpot Lamb show
Kaitie Jimmerson - 9th place, Commerical Ewe 3/20/2019, Jackpot Lamb show
Matilyn Lautner - Grand Champion Prospect Market Animal, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Matilyn Lautner - Champion AOB Steer, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Matilyn Lautner - Champion Crossbred Steer, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Matilyn Lautner - Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Matilyn Lautner - 1st place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Shorthorn Plus Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Matilyn Lautner - 1st place, Registered Market Steer- AOB Class 2, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Matilyn Lautner - 1st place, Crossbred Market Steer- Weight 600-640, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 1st place, AMHR COOL Country Pleasure Driving — Any Age - 38 & Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 1st place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 1st place, AMHR Ladies Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 1st place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 2nd place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 2nd place, AMHR COOL Halter - M/G — Any Age - 38 & Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 3rd place, AMHR Amateur Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 4th place, AMHR Ladies Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 5th place, AMHR Amateur Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 10th place, AMHR Adult Jumper - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Brodrick Schmidt - 4th place, AOB Class 2, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Kerilyn Schmidt - 3rd place, Registered Market Steer- AOB Class 2, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Eliza Schmidt - 4th place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Chianina Class 2, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Torianna Schmidt - 3rd place, AOB Class 2, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Audrey Stine - 2nd place, AMHR Amateur Halter Mare - 34 & Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Audrey Stine - 3rd place, AMHR Aged Mare — 3 & Older - Over 32 to 34, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Audrey Stine - 4th place, AMHR Amateur Showmanship - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Audrey Stine - 4th place, AMHR Aged Gelding - 32 & Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Audrey Stine - 4th place, AMHR Amateur Halter Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Audrey Stine - 4th place, AMHR Gelding Two Year Old - Over 33 to 37, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Audrey Stine - 7th place, AMHR Amateur Halter Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Audrey Stine - 11th place, AMHR Adult Jumper - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Nathan Tapken - 5th place, Market Heifer- Weight 380-490, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Sarah Tapken - 4th place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Chianina Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Kerrie White - 1st place, Parsely, Vegetable Growers contest
Kerrie White - 4th place, Mint, Vegetable Growers contest
Denis, Scott, or Mason Wiles - 1st place, AMHR Open Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Denis, Scott, or Mason Wiles - 1st place, AMHR Pleasure Driving Stake - Over,Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Denis, Scott, or Mason Wiles - 2nd place, AMHR Amateur Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Denis, Scott, or Mason Wiles - 3rd place, AMHR Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Denis, Scott, or Mason Wiles - 3rd place, AMHR Amateur Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows
Jaylee Zika - 5th place, Commerical Breeding Heifer- Weight 360-410, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Jaylee Zika - 6th place, Commerical Breeding Heifer- Weight 310-350, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Dallas Center
Jane Andrle - 1st place, Arabian Halter, English Society Horse Shows
Jane Andrle - 1st place, Arabian/Half Arab. Native Costume - Open, English Society Horse Shows
Jane Andrle - 1st place, Morgan Registered Hunter Pleasure, English Society Horse Shows
Jane Andrle - 3rd place, Morgan Gelding at Halter, English Society Horse Shows
Jane Andrle - 6th place, Open Country English Pleasure, English Society Horse Shows
Jane Andrle - 6th place, Open Hunt Seat Stake, English Society Horse Shows
Hansen Farms - 8th place, Crossbred Gilts - 230-245 lbs, Iowa State Fair Hawkeye Market Swine Show
Hansen Farms - 9th place, Crossbred Gilts - 265-279 lbs, Iowa State Fair Hawkeye Market Swine Show
Jackson Henricksen - 8th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 14-18, Open Western Horse Show
Lance Studer, 3rd place, All Breed Walk-Trot Pleasure — Riders 10-18, Open Western Horse Show
Lance Studer, 4th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 13 & Under, Open Western Horse Show
De Soto
Ann Hegstrom - 3rd place, Single Crosscut – Ladies, Timber Sports competition
Ann Hegstrom - 3rd place, Bow Saw – Ladies, Timber Sports competition
Ann Hegstrom - 4th place, Yodeling championship contest
Dexter
Rylan Baase - 1st place, AQHA Green Western Pleasure
Rylan Baase - 1st place, AQHA Junior Western Pleasure — 5 Years & Under
Rylan Baase - 4th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Ladies 19 & Over, Open Western Horse Show
Rylan Baase, Dexter, Shorty, 2/20/2019 - 4th place, Crossbred White Face, Jackpot Lamb show
Rylan Baase, Spot, 2/14/2019 - 10th place, Crossbred White Face Influence/Speckled Face, Jackpot Lamb show
Rylan Baase, Ed, 2/13/2019 - 11th place, Commercial Ewe, Jackpot Lamb show
Kamryn Nourse - 1st place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Western Pleasure
Kamryn Nourse - 1st place, AQHA Youth Showmanship — 13 & Under
Kamryn Nourse - 1st place, AQHA Youth Western Pleasure — 13 & Under
Kamryn Nourse - 2nd place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Showmanship
Kamryn Nourse - 2nd place, AQHA Youth Horsemanship — 13 & Under
Kamryn Nourse - 2nd place, AQHA Youth Performance Mare (ROM Required)
Kamryn Nourse - 3rd place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Showmanship
Kamryn Nourse - 3rd place, AQHA Youth Horsemanship — 13 & Under
Kamryn Nourse - 3rd place, AQHA Youth Performance Mare (ROM Required)
Kamryn Nourse - 5th place, All Breed Walk-Trot Pleasure — Riders 10-18, Open Western Horse Show
Kamryn Nourse - 5th place, AQHA Youth Western Pleasure — 13 & Under
Kamryn Nourse - 5th place, AQHA Youth Showmanship — 13 & Under
Kamryn Nourse - 6th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Horsemanship
Kamryn Nourse - 6th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Western Pleasure
Kamryn Nourse - 8th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 13 & Under, Open Western Horse Show
Kamryn Nourse - 9th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Horsemanship
Voss Angus - Reserve Senior Bull Calf, Angus Show
Voss Angus - 1st place, Late Senior Bull Calf — November & December, 2018, Angus Show
Voss Angus - 2nd place, Junior Get of Sire, Angus Show
Voss Angus - 2nd place, Get of Sire, Angus Show
Voss Angus - 3rd place, Cow/Calf — Cows 4 Years of Age & Older, Angus Show
Voss Angus - 3rd place, Junior Bull Calf — March 1, 2019 & After, Angus Show
Voss Angus - 3rd place, Produce of Dam, Angus Show
Voss Angus - 5th place, Junior Bull Calf — January & February, 2019, Angus Show
Voss Angus - 6th place, Junior Heifer Calf — January, 2019, Angus Show
Voss Angus - 11th place, Junior Bull Calf — January & February, 2019, Angus Show
Earlham
5r Farms, Earlham, RBCC Faith 415F, 4/15/2018, LFF 2153103 - 1st place, Limousin Cattle Champions
Lim-Flex Female — Apr. 2018
Brittain Cattle - Champion Market Heifer, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Brittain Cattle - Reserve Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Brittain Cattle - 1st place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Foundation Simmental Class 3, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Brittain Cattle - 1st place, Market Heifer- Weight 380-490, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Brittain Cattle - 2nd place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Angus Class 3, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Amanda Baskin - 3rd place and $50, Healthy Snack for Children competition
Kara Flickinger - 3rd place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Showmanship
Kara Flickinger - 4th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Hunt Seat Equitation
Kara Flickinger - 5th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Hunt Seat Equitation
Kara Flickinger - 6th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Showmanship
Kara Flickinger - 6th place, AQHA Youth Western Pleasure — 13 & Under
Kara Flickinger - 7th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Hunter Under Saddle
Kara Flickinger - 7th place, AQHA Youth Hunter Under Saddle
Kara Flickinger - 7th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 13 & Under, Open Western Horse Show
Janssen Angus - Reserve Junior Bull Calf, Angus Show
Janssen Angus - 1st place, Junior Get of Sire, Angus Show
Janssen Angus - 1st place, Get of Sire, Angus Show
Janssen Angus - 1st place, Produce of Dam, Angus Show
Janssen Angus - 2nd place, Late Senior Bull Calf — November & December, 2018, Angus Show
Janssen Angus - 2nd place, Junior Heifer Calf — January, 2019, Angus Show
Janssen Angus - 2nd place, Junior Bull Calf — January & February, 2019, Angus Show
Janssen Angus - 6th place, Junior Heifer Calf — February, 2019, Angus Show
Janssen Angus - 9th place, Junior Heifer Calf — January, 2019, Angus Show
Janssen Angus - 9th place, Junior Bull Calf — January & February, 2019, Angus Show
Taylor Jensen - 5th place, All Breed Bareback Pleasure — Riders All Ages, Open Western Horse Show
Taylor Jensen - 7th place, All Breed Western Horsemanship — Riders 18 & Under, Open Western Horse Show
Taylor Jensen - 8th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 13 & Under, Open Western Horse Show
Moore’s Show Cattle - 1st place, Commerical Breeding Heifer- Weight 310-350, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Moore’s Show Cattle - 2nd place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Maintainer Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Moore’s Show Cattle - 3rd place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Chianina Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Richard Taylor - 1st place, Hazel Nut, Vegetable Growers contest
McKenna Von Rentzell - 2nd place, All Breed Horsemanship — Riders 19 & Over, Open Western Horse Show
McKenna Von Rentzell - 2nd place, All Breed Bareback Pleasure — Riders All Ages, Open Western Horse Show
McKenna Von Rentzell - 3rd place, AQHA Hunter Under Saddle
McKenna Von Rentzell - 3rd place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Showmanship
McKenna Von Rentzell - 4th place, AQHA Amateur Hunt Seat Equitation
McKenna Von Rentzell - 4th place, AQHA Amateur Hunter Under Saddle
McKenna Von Rentzell - 5th place, All Breed Showmanship — Riders 19 & Over, Open Western Horse Show
McKenna Von Rentzell - 5th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Trail
McKenna Von Rentzell - 6th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Trail
McKenna Von Rentzell - 6th place, AQHA Amateur Hunter Under Saddle
McKenna Von Rentzell - 6th place, AQHA Hunter Under Saddle
McKenna Von Rentzell - 6th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Showmanship
McKenna Von Rentzell - 7th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Horsemanship
McKenna Von Rentzell - 8th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Horsemanship
McKenna Von Rentzell - 8th place, All Breed Walk-Trot Pleasure — Riders 19 & Over, Open Western Horse Show
McKenna Von Rentzell - 9th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Ladies 19 & Over, Open Western Horse Show
Mark Young - 1st place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 19 & Over, Open Western Horse Show
Mark Young - 1st place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 14-18, Open Western Horse Show
Mark Young - 2nd place, AQHA Senior Western Pleasure — 6 Years & Over
Linden
Jarrett Orman Show Cattle - 3rd place, Crossbred Market Steer- Weight 280-390, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Granger
Ray Christenson - 1st place, Tomatoes - Any Other Red, Vegetable Growers contest
Ray Christenson - 1st place, Melons - Cantaloupe or Muskmelon, Vegetable Growers contest
Ray Christenson - 2nd place, Melons - Watermelon, Small or Baby, Vegetable Growers contest
Ray Christenson - 2nd place, Melons - Watermelon, Round, Vegetable Growers contest
Sara Eaton - 4th place, Open Hunt Seat, English Society Horse Shows
Sara Eaton - 5th place, Open Hunt Seat Stake, English Society Horse Shows
Sally Kilkenny - 1st place, Layer Cake - Carrot, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest
Sally Kilkenny - 1st place, Layer Cake - Yellow, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest
Sally Kilkenny - 2nd place, Layer Cake - Cake Mix Fix-Up, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest
Sally Kilkenny - 2nd place, Layer Cake - Chocolate (frosted), Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest
Sally Kilkenny - 2nd place, Layer Cake - Red Waldorf, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest
Sally Kilkenny - 3rd place, Layer Cake - Coconut, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest
Sally Kilkenny - 3rd place, Layer Cake - Spice, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest
Alexandra Mehrhoff - 1st place, Wyandotte Black Hen, Poultry Show
Grimes
Terra Gait Stables - 2nd place, Arabian Halter, English Society Horse Shows
Terra Gait Stables - 3rd place, Arabian/Half Arab. Country English Pleasure - Open, English Society Horse Shows
Terra Gait Stables - 3rd place, Arabian/Half Arab. Native Costume - Open, English Society Horse Shows
Rippey
Muir Family Farms - 2nd place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Shorthorn Plus Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Muir Family Farms - 2nd place, Commerical Breeding Heifer- Weight 420-470, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Muir Family Farms - 3rd place, Registered Market Steer- Chianina, Prospect Calf Cattle Show
Perry
Bennett Family Livestock - Reserve Champion AQHA Youth Gelding
Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, All Breed Western Horsemanship — Riders 18 & Under, Open Western Horse Show
Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Hunt Seat Equitation
Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Trail
Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Youth Gelding — 3 Year Old
Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Youth Horsemanship — 14-18
Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Youth Hunt Seat Equitation
Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Youth Hunter Under Saddle
Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Youth Trail
Bennett Family Livestock - 2nd place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Trail
Bennett Family Livestock - 2nd place, AQHA Youth Gelding — Aged
Bennett Family Livestock - 2nd place, AQHA Youth Horsemanship — 14-18
Bennett Family Livestock - 2nd place, AQHA Youth Hunt Seat Equitation
Bennett Family Livestock - 2nd place, AQHA Youth Trail
Bennett Family Livestock - 3rd place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Western Pleasure
Bennett Family Livestock - 3rd place, AQHA Youth Gelding — Aged
Bennett Family Livestock - 4th place, AQHA Youth Western Pleasure — 14-18
Bennett Family Livestock - 5th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Western Pleasure
Bennett Family Livestock - 6th place, AQHA Youth Showmanship — 14-18
Bennett Family Livestock - 6th place, AQHA Youth Western Pleasure — 14-18
Bennett Family Livestock - 7th place, AQHA Youth Showmanship — 14-18
Haley Greiman - 3rd place, Early Junior Yearling Heifer — February, 2018, Angus Show
Haley Greiman - 3rd place, Early Junior Yearling Bull — January & February, 2018, Angus Show
Taylor Made Show Lambs - 2nd place, White Face/Speckled Face Ram Lamb, 148-166.5 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show
Taylor Made Show Lambs - 3rd place, Speckled Face Ewe Lamb, 112.5-154 lbs, 148-166.5 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show
Taylor Made Show Lambs - 3rd place, White Face Ewe Lamb, 127-141.5 lbs, 148-166.5 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show
Taylor Made Show Lambs - 7th place, Black Face Ram Lamb, 131.5-138.5 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show
Taylor Made Show Lambs - 7th place, Black Face Ewe Lamb, 75-108.5 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show
Wild Country Club Livestock - 4th place, White Face/Speckled Face Ram Lamb, 115.5-136 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show
Wild Country Club Livestock - 10th place, Speckled Face Ewe Lamb, 112.5-154 lbs, 115.5-136 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show
Wild Country Club Livestock - 12th place, Speckled Face Ewe Lamb, 112.5-154 lbs, 115.5-136 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show
Van Meter
Aston Weiland - 1st place, Dog Park, Junior Floriculture competition
Aston Weiland - 1st place, Winnie the Pooh Characters, Junior Floriculture competition
Aston Weiland - 1st place, Humpty Dumpty, Junior Floriculture competition
Aston Weiland - 3rd place, Fairy Garden, Junior Floriculture competition
Aston Weiland - 6th place, Pin Wheel, Junior Floriculture competition
Carter Weiland - 2nd place, Fairy Garden, Junior Floriculture competition
Carter Weiland - 3rd place, Mini Magic, Junior Floriculture competition
Carter Weiland - 3rd place, Humpty Dumpty, Junior Floriculture competition
Carter Weiland - 4th place, Dog Park, Junior Floriculture competition
Carter Weiland - 4th place, Winnie the Pooh Characters, Junior Floriculture competition
Carter Weiland - 7th place, Pin Wheel, Junior Floriculture competition
Waukee
Micah Hunter - 2nd place and $10, My Healthy School Sack Lunch competition
Susie Jones - 1st place and a $125 cash award, Coach’s Favorite Rhubarb competition
Susie Jones - 2nd place, Pork Belly and Pastrami competition
Susie Jones - 2nd place and $150, Mother Podolak’s Chili Contest
Susie Jones - 3rd place and $25, Best Mardi Gras King Cake competition
Susie Jones - 3rd place, Layer Cake - Layer Cake Other Than Named, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest
Amy Oetting - 3rd place, One Layer Cakes & Cupcakes - Bundt, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest
Andrew Schmitz - 1st place, Butter Nut, Vegetable Growers contest
Andrew Schmitz - 1st place, Pecan Nut, Vegetable Growers contest
Andrew Schmitz - 1st place, Shag Bark Hickory Nut, Vegetable Growers contest
Virginia Stone - 1st place, Hog Calling contest
Woodward
Lisa Baumhover - 2nd place, Honey Creations - Honey Dips, Foods Made with Honey division
Joseph Baumhover - 1st place and a $50 cash award, It’s A Wrap with Azteca Tortillas
Phoenix Bednarz - 2nd place, Mini Magic, Junior Floriculture competition
Phoenix Bednarz - 2nd place, Patio Planter, Junior Floriculture competition
Phoenix Bednarz - 3rd place, Pig, Junior Floriculture competition
Phoenix Bednarz - 5th place, Fairy Garden, Junior Floriculture competition
John Kiley - 4th place, Black Face Yearling Ram, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show
John Kiley - 8th place, Black Face Ram Lamb, 185.5-211 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show
John Kiley - 8th place, Black Face Ewe Lamb, 136.5-145 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show
John Kiley - 8th place, Black Face Ewe Lamb, 145.5-153 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show
Ava Pleva - 2nd place, Pig, Junior Floriculture competition
Ava Pleva - 4th place, Patio Planter, Junior Floriculture competition