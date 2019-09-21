WAPELLO — A new U.S. Highway 61 proposal from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) has apparently won initial support from the Wapello City Council. City clerk Mike Delzell said the council agreed Thursday to give its blessing to the new proposal, although city officials said they did have some additional ideas they would like to see incorporated into the new plan.

The DOT original plan was unveiled during a May 8, 2018 public hearing and immediately came under fire from emergency personnel and other local officials. Those individuals said the plan’s proposed single entrance into Wapello from the bypass would endanger public safety by restricting emergency vehicles.

Wapello Fire Chief Damon Moore said a south interchange was needed that would allow emergency responders an opportunity to turn around if they were inadvertently sent in the wrong direction during a call.

Later, other officials said the single proposed exchange would curtail local growth and damage the area’s economy.

In response to those criticisms, the DOT developed a modified exchange south of Wapello that would incorporate slip lanes rather than a full diamond interchange. The slip lane interchange would allow access for the highway’s southbound traffic and an exit opportunity for its northbound traffic, but southbound highway traffic would not be able to exit and drivers who wished to go north would not have an entry onto the highway.

The slip ramp, which would be funded entirely by the DOT, would be located near 65th Street.

Louisa County officials responded to that plan with a second request to the DOT. Under that alternative, local officials suggested the DOT’s cost to construct the slip-lane interchange could be used instead toward a full diamond interchange, with local funding being used to cover the difference. The local alternative also envisioned dropping a bridge on K Avenue.

In a letter presented to the city council, Hector Torres-Cacho, DOT transportation planner, indicated the alternative plan was not feasible, but the DOT was willing to continue offering the slip ramp interchange at its cost.

Torres-Cacho also reported the DOT was now planning to eliminate mainline bridges over 65th Street and close that roadway, construct a gravel connector from K Avenue to the existing Highway 61 at its cost and continue with plans to construct a bridge over K Avenue and close off 70th Street.

The DOT also agreed to install a paved median crossover south of the proposed slip ramp that could be used by emergency vehicles to reverse their routes.

Delzell said the city council accepted the DOT plans, but requested the new gravel connector be paved and the DOT consider leaving 70th Street open.

In other action the council:

• Approved a $79,200 second payment to SulzCo, LLC, Muscatine, for the 2019 sewer separation project and agreed to a $106,550 change order to reconstruct all of Isett Street instead of about half;

• Agreed to establish a Wapello Police Department (WPD) Reserve Officer Unit and appointed Nicholas Baker as the first officer in the unit;

• Agreed to hire former full-time WPD officer David Norcross as a part-time city officer;

• Agreed to seek a 2019 U.S. COPS grant to help fund a joint resource officer with the Wapello School District;

• Accepted the resignation of public works staffer Dustin Edwards;

• Discussed possible housing opportunities involving the Roy-El Motel site with local developer Brad Quigley.

In final action the council met with Jaime Benitez concerning continue repairs at the PAWA Trailer Park. Benitez is currently under city orders to demolish six trailers at the park because city inspectors have determined they are not habitable.

According to a letter from Benitez’s attorney, the city’s order is not lawful and a 90-day period was requested for Benitez to remove three trailers and make repairs on the other three.

In the letter, Benitez also argued the city could not prevent him from replacing the six trailers that had been removed.

Delzell said the city council referred the letter to the city attorney for review.