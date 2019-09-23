The shooting caused the death of Caleb Peterson, 20, of Burlington. The report released by the Iowa AG are in images related to this article.

The Iowa Attorney General's office cleared local law enforcement officers of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of Caleb Peterson on Sept. 11 in Burlington.

According to a report written by Assistant Attorney General Andrew Prosser, the officers who shot Peterson were justified in their actions.

"Mr. Peterson left them no option except to stop him by use of their deadly force," Prosser wrote.

Peterson, 20, was shot during the early morning hours of Sept. 11. Burlington Police and Des Moines County Sheriff officers had responded to a call on the 300 block of North Gunnison Street that shots had been fired at the house. Elizabeth Leffler had called 911 and said she believed her former boyfriend, Peterson, had fired shots at a home were she was staying. Officers later pulled over a truck matching the description of the vehicle Leffler said Peterson was driving.

When the officers pulled over the truck, Peterson got out and pointed his weapon at officers. This led to a foot pursuit and several rounds of gunfire.

After Peterson left his car, Burlington Police officers Nathan Crooks and Tyler Henning located Peterson in the alley between White and Summer Streets.

Henning commanded five times for Peterson to drop his weapon, but he did not. At about the time of the commands, Peterson fired three shots. Crooks and Hennings both returned fire at Peterson, but they missed. Crooks shot with his pistol and Henning with his service rifle. The chase ensued in the neighborhood.

At this time, Burlington Police Lt. Greg Allen and Des Moines County Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Glendening were driving in their vehicles searching for Peterson. They had not seen the gun, but did hear the gunfire.

Peterson then ran back toward Summer Street and Crooks chased him to 901 Summer St. According to Prosser's report, Peterson fired three shots towards Glendening. Glendening and Crooks returned fire.

The report went on to say the gunshot that ended Peterson's life could of been from either Glendening or Crooks. One of the officers' bullets hit Peterson and it was fatal.

The bullet exited Peterson's body and was not recovered. Deputy State Medical Examiner Kelly Kruse was not able to determine the caliber of weapon that killed Peterson.

Henning also fired his weapon during the pursuit, but not at the time when Peterson was struck.

A total of seven officers were involved in the incident. Four of those officers Allen, Burlington Police officer Clay Beckman, Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputy Ryan Luttenegger, and Sheriff’s office deputy Dilan Beaird did not fire their weapons. Deputy Beaird is not mentioned in Prosser’s report.

The incident was investigated by the Iowa Department of Criminal investigations. The report, does not say which bullets were fired by which guns to help determine the bullets that struck the homes in the neighborhood.

The Hawk Eye reached out to The DCI and the Iowa AG’s office for further details from the incident. However, the media contact for the DCI in the case was away at training and unable to answer questions. The media contact for the Iowa AG’s office was unsure of answers to the questions, or if the answers were even determined by the investigation.

City Council member Jon Billups said he was not surprised by the findings.



“What happened was pretty much what they said happened,” Billups said.



He said he felt the option the officers took was the only one they had. He said Peterson’s death is a tragedy and he feels bad for the family. He also said he feels bad for the officers who had to take Peterson’s life.



“It doesn’t make it any easier knowing that they didn’t have a choice,” Billups explained.

Below are videos released by local law enforcement:

Des Moines County Sheriff Dash Cam

Officer 1 Body Cam

Officer 4 Body Cam

Officer 5 Body Cam

Officer 1 Dash Cam

Officer 2 Dash Cam

Officer 3 Dash Cam

Officer 4 Dash Cam

Officer 5 Dash Cam

Officer 6 Dash Cam

