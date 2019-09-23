Hundreds of people gathered Sept. 20 for the Nebraska Climate Strike as they march toward the Nebraska State Capitol. The event, organized by Sustain UNL, a student organization at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was part of the worldwide Climate Strike movement.

Photo by Taryn Sehnert/UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications: Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Lincoln, Neb. After a mile walk in 90 degree heat, the protesters finally make it to the Capitol Building. After crossing the street and climbing the steps, they gathered and shared testimonies and stories about why they marched and why action on climate change is important to them.




