Applications will be taken starting Nov. 1, 2019 for the 2019-2020 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs.

New Opportunities will be taking applications from Nov. 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020 (The first working day of October for households with elderly/disabled member). LIHEAP customers will need to furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days, the most recent 12 months, or for the past calendar year.

This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.

Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:Household SizeAnnual Gross Income* **1$21,8582$29,5933$37,3284$45,0635$52,7986$60,5337$68,2688$76,003

*For households with more than eight members, add $7,735 for each additional member.

** All income will be annualized. Income will be collected for a 30 day period – count back 30 days, including the date of application.

New Opportunities is located inside Westview Church, 1155 SE Boone Dr., Waukee. For more information, call 515-465-5185.