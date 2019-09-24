Ahead of the 90th anniversary of its opening in November, the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project is in the midst of a major fundraising campaign.

The fundraising committee released this statement:

“Our fundraising kickoff is off to a strong start! The Veterans Memorial Building is such an important southeast Nebraska treasure and we need the community’s help to restore it for our veterans and citizens.”

“The windows are installed thanks to a tremendous gift from the Paul, John, Anton, Doris Wirth Foundation, and the bathrooms and elevator installations are in process.”

“Funds raised from our community will go towards heating and air conditioning, electrical, flooring, stage curtains, sound and lighting updates in addition to many other updates.”

“The NC Veterans Building Project committee encourages everyone to consider giving $9, $90, $900, or $9,000 + in honor of the building’s 90th birthday. Any amount goes a long way to help.”

“Donations can be mailed to VMB Project, P.O. Box 121, Nebraska City, NE 68410. Donations can be made at www.VeteransMemorialBuilding.com. Thank you for helping with any amount!”

The goal for 2019 is to raise $900,000 to install modern heating and cooling equipment, upgrade electrical systems, refinish floors and re-establish a kitchen in the lower level.

The Veterans Memorial Building was built thanks to the generosity of many residents during its construction from 1927-29.

On Nov. 11, 1929, the building was dedicated to the Veterans of World WarI and the Spanish American War.

A committee of 100 people raised funds needed to build this memorial.

It was the first building in Nebraska to be dedicated to veterans.