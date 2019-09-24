Before you head to the ballot box, make sure you’re registered! Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 is National Voter Registration Day, and the Waukee Public Library is ready to register voters. The library is set up throughout the month of September with voter registration forms. Stop by, fill out a form and library staff will deliver them to the Dallas County Auditor on Oct. 1. Or, visitors can take the form home and mail it in. Citizens can also go register to vote through the library’s website, www.waukeepubliclibrary.org/vote.

This initiative is in partnership with the Every Library Institute as a way to promote voter registration and the importance of elections at every level.