The Morton-James Public Library continues to join public libraries nationwide in offering free strength training workouts for older adults. Members of the public are invited to come try one out this month at the library.

Nine sessions of Geri-Fit will be offered in October:

Tuesdays at 11 a.m. – Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. – Oct. 10, 17, 24, and 31.

What is Geri-Fit? It is a 45-minute evidence based strength training exercise class for older adults. Most of the bodybuilding exercises are performed seated in chairs with a set of light dumbbell weights.

There is no dancing, aerobics, or choreography to learn and you never have to get on the floor. The program is open to older adults of all ages and fit- ness levels...simply work out at your own pace! Weights are optional for these sessions, and you can attend as many as you like – they are absolutely free!

Geri-Fit has led the way since the early 1990's as a pioneer of strength training exercise programs for older adults. Geri-Fit has been featured on ABC News, CNBC, in the National Council on Aging's newsletter as well as AAA, Readers' Digest, and Newsday publications. You can learn more at gerifit.com.

Sessions on or before Thursday, Oct. 17, will take place in the library's Kimmel Gallery. After Oct. 17, classes will meet in the library's North Room on the lower level, due to the installation of the Library Innovation Studios Makerspace equipment in the gallery. All sessions will last approximately 45 minutes.

If you have questions please contact Denise Davis at the Library, 402-873-5609. The Morton-James Public Library is located at 923 1st Corso.