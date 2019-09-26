Burlington/West Burlington Area United Way aim to raise $510,020.

What makes a community?

That was a question the Burlington/West Burlington Area United Way asked their attendees at their annual kick off fundraiser.

During the promotional video for the campaign, the organization noted a community is a group that lives in an area because of their love for the area.

"United way is a uniting of groups to give back to the community," said K.C. Fleming, vice president of allocations.

United Way fund raises for other charities in the region and this year's theme is “Caring Hearts, Building Hope, Living United.”

"99 percent of all funds stay here in Burlington," said Aaron Baltisberger, president of the organization.

The 12 charities the Burlington/West Burlington United Way serves are: Alcohol and Drug Dependency, Boy Scouts of Mississippi Valley Council, Burlington Area YMCA, Burlington Area Homeless Shelter, Crime Stoppers of Greater Burlington, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Hope Haven Development Center, Iowa Legal Aide, Partners — serving people with disabilities, The Salvation Army Corps of Burlington, and Young House Family Services.

Overall United Way hopes to raise $510,020. The group has already raised nearly $280,000. But Baltisberger warned that was the easy money. The group needs donations from private individuals to meet their fundraising goal. Area volunteers are working to make this the 48th consecutive successful campaign year in our area.

United Way doesn't just unite charities, it unites area businesses, too.

United Way's board includes 17 vice chairs who are responsible for different parts of the fundraising effort. These vice chairs range from business leaders, to educators, to bank employees.

The fundraising campaign began with the luncheon on Wednesday and ends Nov. 20.

Anyone who would like to donate to United Way can send checks to 218 N. Third St., Suite 217, Burlington, Iowa 52601. All donations are tax deductible.

Anyone looking for more information can go to burlingtoniaunitedway.org or call (319) 752-7831.