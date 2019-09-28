Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Sep 28, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Summer Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.


Those recognized from the area include:


Perry


Cecilia Castellanos, Liberal Arts


Suzy Fentress, Liberal Arts


Julia Stetzel, Liberal Arts


Juan Vega, Robotics & Control Systems


Woodward


Melissa Hepworth, Business Administration


Maggi Mallon, Associate Degree Nursing