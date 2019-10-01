The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team finishes its three-match road stretch to start Big Ten play with a 6 p.m. (CT) match at Rutgers on Wednesday in New Brunswick, N.J. The match will be streamed on the BTN+ app and BTNPlus.com (subscription necessary).



Wednesday's match can also be heard on Husker Sports Network radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and also on the official Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 26th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

