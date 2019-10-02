The City of Adel recently broke ground on a new water treatment facility on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Construction on the new plant, which will be located at 208 N 5th St., comes as current water utility assets are nearing the end of their useful life.

Changes to the new facility will include a reverse osmosis system with greater capacity. The plant will also start out with 1.2 million gallons per day with the potential to expand to 2.4 million gallons per day over time.

“The city needed to take steps necessary to plan and implement a strategy to meet the current and long term water needs of the community,” said Adel City Administrator Anthony Brown. “Through the construction of these water utility improvements, the city will have the capability and capacity to serve existing and future citizens and businesses with great service and high water quality.”

The groundbreaking ceremony began inside the public works shop where attendees heard from Adel Mayor Jim Peters, Grant Menke of the Iowa USDA Rural Development and Gary Brons with McClure Engineering Company. Attendees then stepped outside for the ceremonial groundbreaking followed by the chance to learn more about the new design and what the new facility has to offer.

Construction on the Water Treatment Project is currently estimated to be completed by spring 2021 depending on the weather. In addition to the new plant, the city is also in various stages of design and construction on new water supply wells, water mains, treated water storage facilities and water pumping facilities.