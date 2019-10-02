The Des Moines County Courthouse will close early on Tuesday to conduct an active shooter training drill.

The courthouse will close at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Oct. 9 at normal time.

This will give the county time to practice what would happen in an active shooter situation. Few details are being released about the drill planned for that day.

“If we let people know all the details, it wouldn’t be a very realistic training,” Des Moines County Maintenance Director Rodney Bliesner explained.

Bliesner said members of several emergency management agencies will be involved, including Burlington Police, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s office, and several fire departments and first responders.

According to a press release by Des Moines County Emergency Management, suspicious activity around the courthouse will be part of the training.

The drill had been scheduled for June, but it was rescheduled due to spring flooding.