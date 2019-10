DES MOINES - Degrees were conferred on the following students by Mercy College of Health Sciences, 928 6th Ave., Des Moines, on Aug. 17, 2019.

Local graduates include:

Redfield

Taylor Hills, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration

Waukee

Megan Blaser, Certificate in Medical Assisting

Emina Didic, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Morgan Hoeg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Shannon Knutson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing