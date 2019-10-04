DES MOINES - The following students have been named to the honors list for the summer 2019 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours. To qualify for the President’s List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.75, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.

Local students include:

Redfield

Taylor Hills, Dean’s List

Waukee

Alma Alibasic, President’s List

Megan Blaser, Dean’s List

Dorothy Jurgens, President’s List

Shannon Knutson, President’s List

Laresa Reed, President’s List