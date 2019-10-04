Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) students from the surrounding area have received scholarships from the DMACC Foundation for the fall semester.

The recipients include:Haley Forret, $1,000 George T. Leonard Estate Endowment Scholarship, Sports Management, AdelJeffrey Gullion, $1,000 DMACC Pioneers Scholarship, Liberal Arts, WoodwardTreyten Henryson, $500 West Campus Scholarship, Liberal Arts, WaukeeTiara Krider, $500 DMACC Foundation Scholarship, Liberal Arts, AdelMiranda McInville, $500 General - Ankeny Campus Scholarship, Nursing Associate Degree, Dallas CenterLisbet Morris, $1,000 Dr. Kim Linduska Scholarship, Business Administration, Grimes