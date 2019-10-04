With animals in mind, Linda Blakely, of Boone backed by a team of donors and volunteers opened a pop-up store with proceeds benefiting the Animal Relief Coalition of Iowa.

The business is located in the heart of downtown Boone at 714 Story Street.

“We have had so many loyal donors and four storage units full of stuff this year,” said Linda Blakely, Owner and Operator of Paw Pup Thrift Store.

When this became available in June, the owners of this building have always been avid supporters of our organization, so I contacted them and asked if they would donate some of the building and they agreed to offer some of the space.

The plan was a ‘pop-up’ shop and to operate for the month of June.

When looking for a space to conduct business, Blakeley said they were the perfect opportunity, as it was something she could just open the doors and customers could come in at their leisure, inside a climate controlled environment.

What amazed her was that after about two weeks, she had become well-known around the Boone community.

She attributes gathering customers coming in and out to Deb and Al across the street at Iron Horse.

“New business, check em out, new business, go check them out,” they would say to customers as they were leaving Iron Horse.

Before the term of her lease had come to an end, she easily had repeat customers, which made her reach out to her landlords again to request another month.

Due to the success driven by support in the community, they were able to rent on a month-by-month basis for three whole months.

Originally, the deal with her landlords was to utilize the south portion of the building, but one night Linda talked with her husband about taking some of the space within the building and hosting some type of arts consignment.

With this in mind, she began talking with a handful of local creatives, including Gina Kahler, Chuck Hackenmiller, well-known photographer Twyla and even Bacon Jewelers donated all of their collectables to be sold.

“Donations just started rolling in.”

“I just started staying open, month to month,” she said. “But, it’s hard to plan when donations and sales are so unpredictable.”

So, she again approached her landlord and told them that she wanted to take advantage of both portions of the building—both the north and south sides.

Her plan is to work with as many community members with creative talents to submit work for consignment.

This will be called the ‘Unique boutique’ and will be on the south, with the Paw pup held on the opposite side.

Everything is still in the works and will be handled day-by-day, but one of the most compelling concepts that surprised Blakely was the ability for a business to thrive when a community works together and supports each other.

The overall goal is to open up a shop for people in the area to come in and submit their work, for others to come in and see and maybe even purchase as well as hosting another thrift shop in Boone with a good cause.

As of right now, Linda has five people who are interested in getting their work into her shop, but she is still working on configuring the space.

The Paw-Pup Thrift Store’s hours are still being hashed out, but a good rule of thumb is is their open sign is turned to ‘open’ come on in.