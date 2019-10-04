FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2019 Summer Session. To be recognized, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Local students include:Waukee - Kristen Brown, a Elementary Education major;Waukee - Maria Cruz, a Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID major;Redfield - Gage Harden, a General Business major;Granger - Lindsey Marshall-Vollstedt, a Elementary Education major;Madrid - Kelle Miller, a Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID major;Van Meter - Megan Waite, a Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID major;De Soto - Dillon Lundy, a Public Administration major;Waukee - Jenifer Patten, a Social Science major;