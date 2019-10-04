IOWA CITY — 260 current University of Iowa students are members of the 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the “top ten college marching bands in the nation,” according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference’s marching bands whose halftime show is “worth the watch,” according to Sports Illustrated.

The 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band — affectionately known as “Band 139” by its membership — is once again the sound of Iowa Football and the heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the nationally ranked Iowa Hawkeyes’ seven home games. Iowa has won its first four games of the season; the Hawkeyes’ next home game is Oct. 12 against Penn State.

Local band members include:Jackie Johnston of Waukee (In first year and plays the Clarinet in the HMB)