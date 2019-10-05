Entries are now being accepted for the annual Dallas County News Calendar Photo contest. Thirteen photos, one for each month of the calendar and one for the cover will be selected to be featured in the 2020 Dallas County News Calendar, which will be available in late November.

To be considered for entry, photos must be taken in Dallas County within the previous 12 months.

Submissions must be high-resolution JPEGs (200 dpi or higher) and 12.75 by 9.25 inches or larger. Photos must be horizontal. Vertical photos will not be considered.

Entries must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Entries may be sent to news@adelnews.com. Each winner will receive five free copies of the calendar.

Call our office at 515-465-4666 for more information.