On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Lourdes Central Catholic volleyball team will host a Pink Out event for its match against Friend. The Pink Out is in support of victims of breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Action begins with the junior varsity at 5:30 p.m. Varsity follows at 6:30 p.m.
Lourdes Knights volley to host Pink Out
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Lourdes Central Catholic volleyball team will host a Pink Out event for its match against Friend. The Pink Out is in support of victims of breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.