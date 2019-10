Come join Rep. Cindy Axne for a town hall at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Waukee Community Center, 675 Walnut St., Waukee. You’ll hear an update from Axne on her work in Washington and have the opportunity to ask her questions.

She will provide an overview of her efforts to cut waste, fraud and abuse, expand access to quality, affordable health care, and support hardworking Iowa families. Members of Axne’s staff will be on hand for any casework assistance.