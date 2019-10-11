It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

9-16-19

Accident: A vehicle driven by an Earlham resident was traveling in the 2000 block of Main St. A vehicle driven by a Van Meter resident was backing up and struck vehicle one. Damages estimated at $2,000.

Theft: Anna Boot of Adel, reported a scam in the 300 block of N. 16th St. No loss occurred.

9-17-19

Arrest: A male juvenile of Adel, age 10, was arrested for criminal mischief, 1st degree and trespassing.

Arrest: A 40 year old female Slate resident was arrested for trespassing.

Arrest: A female juvenile of Adel, age 14, was arrested for assault.

9-18-19

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 1500 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $400.

9-19-19

Arrest: A 22 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 700 block of Greene St. Item returned.

Arrest: A male juvenile of Adel, age 16, was arrested for criminal mischief, 4th degree.

Arrest: A 29 year old male Woodward resident was arrested on two Dallas County warrants each for probation violation.

Arrest: A 28 year old female Adel resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear.

9-20-19

Arrest: A 26 year old male Casey resident was arrested for driving while license under suspension.

9-21-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported credit card fraud in the 1400 block of Greene St. Loss estimated at $303.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 1400 block of Greene St. Loss estimated at $150.

Arrest: A 28 year old female Adel resident was arrested for public intoxication.

Theft: The Adel Lions Club reported a theft in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. N. Loss estimated at $10.

9-22-19

Theft: John T. Jones Construction of Fargo, North Dakota, reported a possible theft in the 200 block of N. 5th St. No loss occurred.

9-23-19

Arrest: A 28 year old female Adel resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

Theft: Wells Fargo of Adel reported a theft in the 1100 block of Rapids St. Loss estimated at $100.

Accident: Vehicle one was stopped in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Vehicle two struck vehicle one from behind. Damages estimated at $800.

9-24-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a forgery in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. N. Loss estimated at $2,222.

9-25-19

Arrest: A 28 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a Polk County warrant, original charge fraudulent practice.

Theft: A Perry resident reported a theft in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item returned.

Criminal Mischief: Casey’s General Store of Adel reported criminal mischief in the 800 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $300.

Arrest: A 22 year old male Marshalltown resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

9-26-19

Arrest: A 34 year old male Winterset resident was arrested for public intoxication.

Theft: Casey’s General Store of Adel, reported a theft in the 800 block of Greene St. Item estimated at $39.00.

9-27-19

Arrest: A 32 year old male Adel resident was arrested for burglary from a vehicle and attempted burglary from a vehicle.

Arrest: A 37 year old male Adel resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

Accident: Vehicle one was backing up in the 600 block of S 12th St. when the driver struck a vehicle owned by a Waukee resident. Damages estimated at $100.

9-28-19

Arrest: An 18 year old female DeSoto resident was arrested for driving while license under suspension.