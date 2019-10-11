Johnston Grimes Fire Station Open House

1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Fire Station 39, 6373 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston.

Fire Prevention Week is underway and the crews are busy having station visits and visiting schools to teach fire safety and prevention. Be sure to stop by the open house from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. This open house opportunity is for both Johnston and Grimes. Our association has provided funds to help with purchasing public education materials for fire safety and prevention week!

Sample Sunday Octoberfest

12-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at Picket Fence Creamery, 14583 S Ave., Woodward.

Picket Fence Creamery will host its monthly Sample Sunday on Oct. 13. The Octoberfest event will feature samples of pumpkin ice cream, fresh cheese, Iowa wines and more. Fresh local pies and ice cream will also be on sale. A Brewer Brat lunch will be available for $5 and a kids meal will be available for $3. Check out Picket Fence Creamery on Facebook for more details.

Fall Float

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at Middle/South Raccoon River – Redfield Dam to Pleasant Valley.

Join Dallas County Conservation Board naturalists for a fall foliage float – our final public float of the year. Paddlers will put in just south of the Redfield Dam and float to Pleasant Valley. Each party must provide their own canoes/kayaks, paddles, life jackets and snacks. A shuttle van will be provided for all registered paddlers. This program is water level and weather dependent. Call our office to sign up before 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at 515-465-3577.

Presidential Program

1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at Forest Park Museum

A 20-30 program in Forest Park Museum Wagner Gallery will look up close at our Presidential Collection. Museum Curator Pete Malmberg will explain the collection and tell stories about the various presidents featured in the permanent exhibit.

Senior Expo

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Dallas County Hospital Atrium.

The Dallas County Hospital Senior Expo returns on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the second floor atrium of the hospital. The free event is open all community members. Check out a variety of senior services that are in or surrond Dallas County. Learn more about programs ofered and various resources available to you or someone you love.

Waukee School Board Election Forum

6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Waukee Theatre Arts Center, 655 SE University Ave., Waukee.

The Waukee Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Waukee School Board Election Forum during election years for Waukee residents to get to know the candidates running for election.