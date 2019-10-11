The Missouri River Basin Lewis and Clark Center will host “Saturday with a Soldier” featuring Living History Corps re-enactors for live demonstrations tomorrow (Oct. 12) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center, located at 100 Valmont Dr., just west of the Missouri River bridge on Highway 2.

This unit portrays the soldiers and engages of the expedition and demonstrates the duties, skills and way of life during the journey in 1804-1806.

There will be tomahawk throwing, blacksmithing, musket shooting, hide scraping and more.

Kids can dress up in look-alike uniforms. There will be great photo opportunities.

For more information, call 402-874-9900 or visit www.lewisandclarkvisitorcenter.org.