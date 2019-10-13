The Miracle Park Project is moving along in Waukee.

The Waukee Betterment Foundation recently hosted a project update on Thursday, Oct. 3.

This project, which will be located adjacent to the Waukee Community School District’s second high school, is made up of three new amenities; The Miracle League Field, the “Epic” playground and the fishing pier. Each amenity is considered to be all inclusive for people of all ages and abilities and is the first of its kind for the Waukee community.

“This will be a destination for many people to want to come and see. The scale of this playground is much bigger than anything we have seen in Iowa. When you put that together with the fishing pier and Miracle League Field, the whole complex is unique not just to Iowa, but most of the surrounding states,” Jim Miller of the Waukee Betterment Foundation said.

The idea of the Miracle Park Project first came about with the selection of land for the joint complex between the school district and the City of Waukee. From there, it was discovered that there was a need for a Miracle League Field, an all inclusive playground and a fishing pier in the Waukee Community. The city has since partnered with the Waukee Betterment Foundation, who is currently working to raise the funds needed to build the Miracle League Park.

“When people come to central Iowa for other reasons, many will make it a point to visit this park. That helps hotels, restaurants, gas stations, and the many other affiliated businesses. It will be an economic engine for the whole area,” Miller said.

The Miracle League Field will feature a custom designed rubberized turf in order to accommodate assertive devices such as wheelchairs or walkers when using the field. It will also open the door to opportunities for the Waukee community to partner with other Des Moines Metro Miracle League Fields.

“We will have staff that will schedule the field for outside users and league games. That person will also be in charge of facilitating the program, making sure we have the volunteers needed, and making sure everything is set up ahead of time. Ultimately, the goal will be to make sure that this field is used to its maximum capacity,” Waukee Parks and Recreation Director Matt Jermier said.

The new pier will also be fully accessible with a large pond full of quality water and stocked for fishing. It will not only provide a way for people of all ages and abilities to interact but will also provide learning opportunities for school programs, camps, and more.

However, one of the most unique aspects of the park will be the all-inclusive “Epic” Playground. This playground will be designed by Landscape Structures Incorporated with currently only 7 of its kind throughout the entire United States. Designs for the new all-inclusive “Epic” Playground are currently underway with the hopes of unveiling them sometime in November.

“What makes the playground “Epic” is that [Landscape Structures] puts their team together and comes up with their most innovative custom design along with the engineering behind it,” Jermier said, “One thing they have stressed to us is that this one will be the most all-inclusive “Epic” Playground they have ever done.”

The Waukee Betterment Foundation is currently looking to raise $2.5 million for the construction of the Waukee Miracle League Park ($750,000 for the ball field, $1 million for the play area and $750,000 for the pier). Once completed, the Miracle League Field, “Epic” Playground and fishing pier will not only benefit Waukee but surrounding Dallas and Polk County communities as well.

“We have received multiple letters of support from the communities surrounding us. This is truly a regional project. Everyone is coming together for not only the Waukee residents’ best interest but for the region as well,” Jermier said.

Construction on the Miracle League Park is currently anticipated to begin in the spring of 2021, with a goal of opening in the spring of 2022. Those interested in learning more about what the park has to offer can visit the Waukee Betterment Foundation website.