Dunn Brothers Coffee just recently opened its first Central Iowa location in Waukee. Located just down the road from its sister restaurant Central Standard Craft Burgers & Beer, the coffee shop franchise first started back in 1987 with most of its stores currently located throughout Minnesota.

“It kind of got anchored by our sister restaurant Central Standard. Our franchise owner saw that the restaurant was working well here, so why don’t we try our next concept,” Dunn Brothers Coffee General Manager Andrew Crounse said.

Crounse credits the local community as one of the major influences for opening the Waukee location. He not only described the community as supportive but also as a way to give back, Dunn Brothers Coffee in Waukee currently offers discounts to both school employees and first responders.

“The community is what we like best for sure. We see many of the same faces each day, and I really love that we get to connect with people and the community as a whole,” Crounse said.

As a coffee franchise, Dunn Brothers Coffee takes pride in the freshness of its product, one of the things Crounse said makes it stand out from others in the local area. Not only are the coffee beans roasted on-site each day but the food is also made with nothing frozen or microwaved.

The franchises’ menu currently consists of handcrafted beverages, breakfast items, sandwiches, baked goods, pizza and more. The coffee shop also incorporates seasonal favorites, such as its pumpkin pie latte and holiday blends.

“Being passionate about the bean itself first allows us to be passionate about everything else,” Crounse said, “Nothing comes out of a bag or is frozen. There’s no microwave, and the coffee we are roasting is done daily.”

Coming up, Dunn Brothers Coffee is working to host a ribbon cutting later this year. The franchise would also love to expand to include more stores throughout the Polk and Dallas County areas.

“I would just say that we are really excited, not just as Dunn Brothers but as the franchise as a whole, to bring something new to the area. I really believe in what we do. And, I think we have a wonderful product with great flavors and freshness to bring to people,” Crounse said.

Dunn Brothers Coffee officially opened Sept. 23 and is located at 1196 SE University Ave. The coffee shop operates daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.