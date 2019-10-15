WAUKEE — The Iowa State Fire Marshal Division will award a Local Fire Protection and Emergency Medical Services Grant in the amount of nearly $14,950 to the Waukee Fire Department. The department will use these funds to establish a fireworks safety campaign and to produce outreach materials. The bulk of the grant dollars will be utilized to purchase first aid kids for sharing with the public during outreach and safety training events.

“Having these funds for outreach is fantastic,” said Waukee Fire Marshal Justin Frederick. “The grant provides an excellent opportunity to increase awareness about burns, fireworks and other medical/fire safety tips all while providing people with first aid kits so they can be prepared should an emergency occur.”

Safety information will accompany the first aid kids. A new fireworks safety banner, flyers and brochures will also enable the Waukee Fire Department to increase education to the public about fireworks safety and preventing potential hazards. These tools will be utilized at Waukee Safety City, the department’s spring pancake breakfast and other community festivals and outreach events.

The Local Fire Protection and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is funded by the consumer fireworks fee fund.