Faith’s Flock Preschool located in Adel recently completed a classroom remodel. The preschool, which originally started back in the early 1980s, is currently located within the Faith Lutheran Church and houses 3 classes each week; a 3-year-old class, a 4-year-old class, and a 5-year-old transitional kindergarten class.

“With the growth of the Adel community, Faith’s Flock Preschool, along with the entire congregation, have a vision of connecting people to Jesus,” Faith’s Flock Preschool Director and Lead Educator Kylee Henderson said. “In addition to the new houses going up, we see a lot of businesses and our schools investing in their facilities to meet the needs of this wonderful community and the new families that are moving in.”

Prior to the remodel, the preschool area included a hallway and two accordion room dividers used to separate the classroom into 4 different rooms. This made it difficult for teachers to have a clear view of students as they entered different areas of the classroom. It also made it more challenging for students to transition from one activity to another.

“Several members of the Faith Lutheran Church contributed time, talents and materials to make the project a success,” Henderson said. “The members of Faith, our preschool staff and our church staff are committed to making Faith’s Flock Preschool a safe and inviting place for children to receive quality Christ based education.”

Once remodeled, the hallway and accordion dividers were removed. The snack room wall was cut down by half, providing easier access and a clearer view of students throughout the entire classroom.

The remodel also included new cabinets and countertops in the kitchen area of the snack room, an additional 28 inch sink for hand washing, new carpeting and a paint job for the entire area. The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the remodel on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

“The remodel allows the teachers better visibility of the children. It also allows the teachers to communicate with each other easier and to feel connected to the learning that is taking place in the main classroom while they are facilitating a snack,” Henderson said. “For parents, the remodel represents our continued dedication to offer a high quality faith-based preschool experience.”

The preschool’s remodel began in late June, finished in August and is just the beginning of what Faith Lutheran Church and the Preschool have planned. In addition, the church just recently kicked off a campaign to raise funds in order to update and expand its entire facility. This would include additional classrooms, a multipurpose room and new offices. The congregation has also voted to update and renovate the sanctuary, which was dedicated back in the early 1990s.

“We believe that these updates, beginning with our preschool update, will help us better serve the needs of our community,” Henderson said. “With the support of the congregation and church staff, we see each child and their family as very special and we are here not only for preschool but to help families however we can.”