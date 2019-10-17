Senior Expo

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Dallas County Hospital Atrium.

The Dallas County Hospital Senior Expo returns on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the second floor atrium of the hospital. The free event is open all community members. Check out a variety of senior services that are in or surrond Dallas County. Learn more about programs ofered and various resources available to you or someone you love.

Waukee School Board Election Forum

6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Waukee Theatre Arts Center, 655 SE University Ave., Waukee.

The Waukee Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Waukee School Board Election Forum during election years for Waukee residents to get to know the candidates running for election.

Waukee Book Sale

8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Waukee Public Library, 950 Warrior Lane.

The Waukee Public Library’s Friends Foundation (WPLFF) will host its annual Fall Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. WPLFF Members can pre-shop from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. Visitors can sign up to become members at the presale event as well. A broad selection of used books, magazines, movies and more will be available at very reasonable prices. The WPLFF uses proceeds to make special purchases, support library events and provide needed building updates.

Dallas County Freedom Rock Dedication

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Minburn.

The Minburn American Legion Post #99 is proud to host the dedication ceremony for the recently-completed Dallas County Freedom Rock on Saturday, Oct. 19. The rock is located in Minburn in the new memorial park adjacent to the Nineteen14 and Highway 169. We invite everyone to attend and witness the dedication of the rock and hear from our guest speakers. A reception with light refreshments will follow.

Polk County Candy Crawl

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Grimes South Sports Complex.

Come out and trick or treat with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at our first annual Polk County Candy Crawl. Join us for various activities, including trick or treating, bounce house, face painting and Law Enforcement demonstrations throughout the event. The event is family-friendly and costumes are welcome.

Savor Iowa’s Culinary History with Darcy Dougherty Maulsby

1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at Forest Park Museum.

Everyone has an Iowa food story, and Lake City author Darcy Dougherty Maulsby will bring these stories to life for her Adventures in Iowa’s Culinary History program and book signing. During her interactive program, Maulsby serves up fascinating tidbits and cooking tips related to more than 150 years of Iowa cuisine and ethnic food traditions, from all corners of the state, with stories that include Iowa’s classic breaded pork tenderloins, church dinners, the historic Younkers Tea Room, Laura Ingalls Wilder and more.

Dallas Center Candidate Forum

7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Memorial Hall, Dallas Center.

Come meet your Dallas Center City council candidates on Oct. 21. This will be an opportunity for you to meet your candidates and ask them questions. The candidates include Danny Beyer, Ryan Coon, Robert Haxton, Ryan Kluss and Gary Licht (3 seats available).

We hope you can make it and look forward to seeing everyone on October 21st.