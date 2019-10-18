It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

October 2, 2019

A 21 year old female Johnston resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving under suspension.

A 28 year old male Boone resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of theft.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was stopped on 335th St., waiting to turn left onto Waterberry Lane when she was struck from behind by vehicle two. No injuries reported. Damage to each vehicle estimated at $5,000.

October 3, 2019

A 19 year old female Altoona resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of burglary.

A 37 year old female Minburn resident was cited and released with a court date in the 17000 block of J Ave., for possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

October 4, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the intersection of 280th and H Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was stopped at the stop sign on the off ramp of Interstate 80 and R Ave. Driver one was attempting to turn south on R Ave. He started to move forward but came to a stop when he saw a vehicle driving north. Driver two, who was behind him, began to brake and lost control of his vehicle and slid into vehicle one. Driver two was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle with minor injuries. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $4,000 and $4,000 to vehicle two. Driver twowas cited for failure to maintain control.

A 22 year old female Perry resident was arrested at Rapids St., and Nile Kinnick Dr., Adel for OWI.

A 28 year old male Bouton resident was arrested in the 21000 block of Highway 141 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle versus horse accident was reported in the 26000 block of 195th St. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

October 5, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 16000 block of J Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle was under $1,000.

October 6, 2019

A 56 female Grimes resident was arrested in the 25000 block of Highway 44 for OWI and improper use of lanes.

A 21 year old male Corydon resident was arrested at 1st and Omaha, Redfield for driving while barred.

A 52 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.

October 7, 2019

A 64 year old male Adel resident was arrested in the 24000 block of Highway 6 for OWI and improper use of lanes.

A 32 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

A 30 year old female Norwalk resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for initial appearance- original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A 60 year old female Jefferson resident was arrested at State St and Highway 141 Diagonal for driving while license denied.

October 9, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 34000 block of L Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

October 10, 2019

A 23 year old male Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license suspended.

A 22 year old female Council Bluffs resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

October 11, 2019

A 29 year old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse assault.

A 37 year old male Perry resident was arrested on warrants for failure to appear- original charges of possession of a controlled substance and operate a vehicle without owners consent.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 21000 block of Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

A 43 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested in the 24000 block of Highway 6 for OWI and open container.

October 12, 2019

A 58 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested at 360th St. and R Ave., for OWI and failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.

A 44 year old female Stuart resident was arrested at 1005 Redfield St., Redfield for driving while license revoked.

A 20 year old male Van Meter resident was arrested at 22157 Maple Ridge, Adel for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

A 27 year ole male Perry resident was arrested at Highway 141 and R Ave., Woodward for OWI and no driver’s license.

October 14, 2019

A 25 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of OWI.

A 28 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.