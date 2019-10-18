It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

9-5-19: Assisted State Patrol with a male riding a bicycle on the interstate.

9-7-19: Tractor Supply reported a trespass.

9-10-19: Male cited and released for driving under suspension.

9-11-19: Report of an assault at 325 Elm Street, male arrested.

9-11-19: Received information about someone throwing nails and screws onto Osage Ave south of HWY F-90. Please contact Dallas County if you have information.

9-11-19: Report of a theft from a motor vehicle at 4 Ellefson Dr.

9-17-19: Male arrested for driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

9-17-19: Assisted DOT with oversized load that became stuck in the mud under the interstate on Guthrie Street.

9-23-19: Assisted Dallas County with a two-car accident at the 112 MM of eastbound I-80.

9-25-19: Responded to 236 Willow on a report of a gas leak. Workers hit the line to the house and Mid-American Energy responded and took care of it.