Lisa McCoy spoke to the introduction to business class at Nevada High School on Oct. 2 about her role as a human resources liaison for Nevada State Bank and Trust.

McCoy addressed many topics related to human resource occupations such as meeting the staffing needs of an organization, the application and interview process, employee performance and evaluation procedures, compensation and benefits, and creating a positive work environment.

In addition, students learned about the importance of communication skills in the workplace and to be conscientious of their social media accounts.