Lush Family Dental is looking to focus on the middle word in its name.

“We want a family practice where we can get to know our patients and spend time with them. We want to be able to do the vast majority of treatment here and not have to refer people to other specialists,” Dr. Michael Louscher said.

Lush Family Dental cut the ribbon on one of the newest Waukee businesses on Friday, Oct. 11. Louscher just recently joined the Waukee community after practicing dentistry in Mason City for over 22 years. Now, along with his son Blake, Louscher hopes to establish a local family practice that focuses on all that the latest technology has to offer.

Lush Family Dental currently uses in house Intraoral digital scanners for optical impressions and Cone Beam CT Scans for detailed 3D images in order to provide the best treatment possible for its patients. The practice is also able to assist with emergency dentistry, pediatric dentistry, the milling and firing of crowns, and orthodontics, to name a few.

“It is one of the goals of the economic development department to add personal services to the City of Waukee. Adding Lush Dentistry helps meet this goal. Lush has added a beautiful building in Kettlestone in addition to providing the residents of Waukee with another personal service for their use,” Waukee Community and Economic Development Director Dan Dutcher said.

Louscher initially chose the Waukee location because he was looking for a new place that was growing fast. He also wanted to design a unique building that stood out from others in the dental industry.

“I grew up in a small town. The one thing I really like about Waukee is that it really prides itself on trying to maintain that small town feel, even though it’s growing like crazy,” Louscher said.

The Friday event began indoors with a few words from Waukee Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Raymond Meister and Louscher, himself. It then relocated outside for the ceremonial ribbon cutting followed by a meet and greet that was held in the dentistry’s new building.

“The Waukee community is blessed to have so many family oriented businesses such as Lush Family Dental that aspire to make Waukee home, not only for their family but also for their business. The energy and support of the other businesses in the community confirms their decision to be part of Waukee. It’s truly a positive affirmation,” Meister said.

Lush Family Dental is located at 2505 SE Encompass Drive and currently operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.